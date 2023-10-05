The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detects 274 tempered, slow meters

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday detected 274 tempered and slow meters in October during the ongoing anti-power theft across all circles of the company.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday detected 274 tempered and slow meters in October during the ongoing anti-power theft across all circles of the company.

The IESCO spokesperson said that 13,425 meters were checked during the drive during the said period and a fine of over Rs 8.

2 million was imposed on the power pilferers.

They were also charged 187,000 units, he said.

He said local administration and police were fully assisting the operation teams of the company in the drive. The drive would continue till the complete elimination of power pilferage, he said.

He requested the consumers to share information on toll-free number 118 about power theft.