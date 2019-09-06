UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:53 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 15:00pm, Burma, Waheed Abad, Scheme-1, Khanna East, Ghouri Garden, Sudhran Road, Al-Noor Colony, Khanna-II feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Burma Road From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Russia, Iraq Discuss Resuming Cooperation on Peace ..

49 seconds ago

Ukraine's Journalists Union Views Possible Revocat ..

51 seconds ago

Rain,Wind-thunderstorm forecast at scattered place ..

52 seconds ago

Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) int ..

57 seconds ago

European equities tread water before key US data

6 minutes ago

VC UET visit hostels, Mess, dinning hall to inspec ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.