The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 15:00pm, Burma, Waheed Abad, Scheme-1, Khanna East, Ghouri Garden, Sudhran Road, Al-Noor Colony, Khanna-II feeders and surrounding areas.