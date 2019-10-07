The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) grants 636 net metering connections so far

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has granted 636 net-metering connections of different tariff to the consumers so far after approval from the power regulator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has granted 636 net-metering connections of different tariff to the consumers so far after approval from the power regulator.

Official sources told APP here that the company had received 691 applications for net-metering from its five circles and 636 connections had already been provided to the consumers. Process for remaining connections was in progress, they added.

They said net metering connections were issued for government departments, industrial, commercial and domestic consumers. Net metering system was also installed in the Parliament House and it was first in the world which was fully energized on Renewable Energy, they said.

They said that conducive atmosphere was being provided for the aspirant consumers of net metering in whole IESCO region. Proper guidance was being provided to the consumers in this regard, they added.

They said the Chief Executive Officer (ECO) has also issued directives to all fields offices for creating awareness about benefits of net metering among the consumers.

They said net-metering was a revolutionary step of the government and the Federal minister for Power Division was also actively pursuing the policy to promote it in all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

They said approved vender list had also been up-loaded on IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk.

Meanwhile, as many as IESCO teams detected some 1459 suspicious connections in all five circles during operation in September and charged over 2.5 million units on account of power theft and faulty meters. The sources said fine of over Rs 43.6 million has also been imposed besides registering cases against 175 consumers.

