The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) nabs 2405 power thieves in Feb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has held 2405 power pilferers during February across five circles of the company.

The IESCO Spokesman told APP here Monday these power pilferers were held in five circles including Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said these power thieves were charged more than Rs 2.4 million units besides imposing fine of Rs 46.5 million on them.

He said that during inspection as many as 2,296 meters were found slow/ defective. Some 87 persons were using direct supply (kunda) while 17 meters were found with holes, he said.

A special campaign in all five circles of IESCO against power theft was in process and without any discrimination actions was being taken against power thieves, he said.

He said that departmental action was also being taken against officials assisting in these criminal activities. For legal proceedings application against power thieves have been submitted in police stations, he added.

Meanwhile, the IESCO chief Chauhdary Shahid Iqbal appreciated the combined efforts of all IESCO teams and co-operation of district administration in mitigating menace of power pilferage. No one would be allowed to use electricity without paying bills, he added.

The chief requested valued customers to be the part of the national campaign and if found anyone steeling electricity or found any IESCO employee assisting in power theft please call on 051-9252933-936.

