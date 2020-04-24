The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00am to 09:00am, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Dargah, E-11/2, Capital Residentia, SPD, DCI feeders, 11:00am to 02:00pm, Laniwala feeder and surrounding areas.