The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period Sunday from 07:00am to 11:00am, Madu Kalas feeder, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Consumer Grid, Bahria Town Grid phase-IVOn Monday from 07:00am to 11:00am, Dina-I, Bakrala, Mansar, Pourmiana, Munir Abad, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Injra, Chabb, Balawara, Kotli Sattian, Company Bagh, Pindi Point, Zeeshan Colony, Chakra, Lakho Road, Banni, 502 Work shop, Mansoor shaheed, Jinnah Camp, Kurri Road, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Fazaia, Noor Muhammad, Service Road, RCCI-I&II, Sihala, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rahmatabad-II, Bostan Road, Industrial I,II&III, PTN, SH Steel, International school, Sadiq Steel Mill, Karachi Company, G-10/3, Ittehad Foundry, SIS (PAEC), U-Fone, Fazal Ghee Mill, Floor Mill-II, Gaggan, Kot Sarang, Dhoke Pathan, Tehai, Qazi Abad, Pather Garh, Khunda, Gul Muhammad, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang Rural, Fateh Jang City, Lani Wala, Pind Sultani feeders and surrounding areas.