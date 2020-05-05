The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 10:00am, Chak Beli Khan, Gaggan, Maj. Riaz Manzoor, Jarar Camp, Jhatha Hathial, Iqbal Road, Tarlai, Chatha Bakhtawar, Tramri, Barma, Pindorian, Iqbal Town, Tufail Shaheed, Frash Town, Kirpa, Sudhran, Tumair, Waheed Abad, Azad Shaheed feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Kountrilla, Islampura, Guliana, Jermote, Dhoke Pathan, Thai, Kot Sarang, Qazi Abad, Pathan Garh, Khunda, Gul Muhammad, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang Rural, Fateh Jang City, Injra, Chab, Bhara Kahu, T&T, 17-Meel, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base, Shah Jevan, Thallian, Maj.

Riaz, Jhawara, Girja, Lalkurti, Dhamial, Cantt, Aziz Abad, Lala Zar, Affandi Colony, Jhangi feeders, 07:00am to 12:00pm, Lakho road, Radio Pak-2, HPT, I-14-3, I-14/4, Officer Colony, Seham, Chakra, Range Road feeders and surrounding areas.