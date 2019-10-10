The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday accepted the miscellaneous petition of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif regarding video leak scandal of ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday accepted the miscellaneous petition of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif regarding video leak scandal of ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

The IHC's Division Bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, issued a written order regarding the hearing on Nawaz plea.

The order stated that accused Nawaz Sharif had submitted a petition to review the additional evidence in his appeal against Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference judgment.

It further stated that paperbooks of the case had been prepared and shared with the respondents.

The court sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withintwo weeks.