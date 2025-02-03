The Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday terminated the imprisonment sentence of an accused in drugs smuggling case and ordered to release him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday terminated the imprisonment sentence of an accused in drugs smuggling case and ordered to release him.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeal of accused Waseem Anwar against his conviction.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner’s lawyer appeared before the court and contended that his client is innocent, adding that a baseless case was made against him but real culprits were set free.

The bench earlier reserved the verdict and later terminated the sentence of the accused while announcing the decision.

It may be mentioned here that Anti-Narcotics Control Rawalpindi had registered a case against the accused regarding smuggling of 27.600 kilogram opium and 176.400kg hashish.