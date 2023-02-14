(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till next date on an appeal seeking cancellation of bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in the controvercial tweets case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till next date on an appeal seeking cancellation of bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in the controvercial tweets case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal lodged by Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi against the post-arrest bail of Mr. Swati.

The prosecutor argued that the accused was taking advantage of his bail and again giving statements against the state institutions.

He also read out the content of Swati's statement before the court.

On a query of the bench regarding the trial, the prosecutor said that charges were yet to be framed against the accused. He said that the accused had been misusing his bail.

The court asked the prosecutor to focus on the trial process so far.

The prosecutor prayed to the court to grant a short date so that he would be able to apprise the bench regarding the progress in the trial.

After this, the court adjourned the case.