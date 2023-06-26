The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal of DC ICT

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 08:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till July 4, in an intra-court appeal against the orders for registration of a case against deputy commissioner ICT and others on the complaint of a citizen.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA of the deputy commissioner.

Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said that the registrar's office had objected that an ICA couldn't be filed in this matter.

He said that this case was maintainable and also gave references to verdicts of high courts.

He prayed the court issue a stay order against the registration of a case against the deputy commissioner and others in line with the directives of the single-member bench.

The bench ordered to remove the objections of the registrar's office and directed to fix the case for hearing after Eid.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench of this court had ordered to register an FIR against DC, ADCG and police personnel on the complaint of a citizen for detaining him illegally and forcing him to sign a cheque worth Rs50 million.

