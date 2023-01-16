UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Case Against Appointment Of CDA Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 06:44 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns case against appointment of CDA chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till January 30, on a petition challenging the appointment of the same officer as chief commissioner ICT and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till January 30, on a petition challenging the appointment of the same officer as chief commissioner ICT and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, remarked that it had become a tradition to appoint one person against two posts.

He further remarked that a chief commissioner would be unable to perform if he was given the charge of another post.

Petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi argued that there were reports regarding the transfer of the Chief Commissioner. The new officer would also be appointed against the two seats, he said.

Assistant Attorney General prayed before the court to adjourn the case as the Additional Attorney General was busy in another court. The court adjourned further hearing till the next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Same January Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Post Court

Recent Stories

Dozens of accounts being operated from India to de ..

Dozens of accounts being operated from India to defame Pakistani artists

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

42 seconds ago
 KU declares BSc (Pass) Part-I Annual Exam 2021 res ..

KU declares BSc (Pass) Part-I Annual Exam 2021 result

45 seconds ago
 UVAS arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

UVAS arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

24 minutes ago
 Oath Taking Ceremony & Dinner of Vets Care Club ar ..

Oath Taking Ceremony & Dinner of Vets Care Club arranges at UVAS

24 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Meets Dr. Noura Al-Rashoud, the ..

Secretary-General Meets Dr. Noura Al-Rashoud, the Executive Director of the OIC ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.