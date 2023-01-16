The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns case against appointment of CDA chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till January 30, on a petition challenging the appointment of the same officer as chief commissioner ICT and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, remarked that it had become a tradition to appoint one person against two posts.

He further remarked that a chief commissioner would be unable to perform if he was given the charge of another post.

Petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi argued that there were reports regarding the transfer of the Chief Commissioner. The new officer would also be appointed against the two seats, he said.

Assistant Attorney General prayed before the court to adjourn the case as the Additional Attorney General was busy in another court. The court adjourned further hearing till the next date.