The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns case regarding scrutiny of political parties

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 20, on a petition seeking early scrutiny of three political parties.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's leader Farukh Habib seeking early scrutiny of the funding of PPP, PML-N and others.

Petitioner's lawyer Anwar Mansoor said that they had submitted the objection against the answer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Director General Law ECP said that he couldn't see the objection so far due to his engagements in the Supreme Court. To a query, he said that he knew the pendency of the cases about political parties.

The court instructed the ECP to conclude the process as soon as possible.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 20.