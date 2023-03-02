UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Case Regarding Scrutiny Of Political Parties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 09:43 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns case regarding scrutiny of political parties

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 20, on a petition seeking early scrutiny of three political parties

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 20, on a petition seeking early scrutiny of three political parties.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's leader Farukh Habib seeking early scrutiny of the funding of PPP, PML-N and others.

Petitioner's lawyer Anwar Mansoor said that they had submitted the objection against the answer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Director General Law ECP said that he couldn't see the objection so far due to his engagements in the Supreme Court. To a query, he said that he knew the pendency of the cases about political parties.

The court instructed the ECP to conclude the process as soon as possible.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan March Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug C ..

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug Cartel - Treasury Department

13 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to revamp education system in schoo ..

GB govt trying to revamp education system in schools: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgi ..

13 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti ..

Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Mi ..

13 minutes ago
 Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out t ..

Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out terrorism

10 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and ..

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Me ..

14 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.