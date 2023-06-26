Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Contempt Case Against IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:39 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt case against IGP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the contempt of court proceedings against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad pertaining to the arrest of former minister Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the contempt of court proceedings against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad pertaining to the arrest of former minister Shireen Mazari.

IGP Islamabad Nasir Akbar submitted his amended reply to the court, which ordered provision of its copy to the petitioner.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for an indefinite time.

During the last hearing, the IHC had expressed dissatisfaction over the IGP's reply and instructed him to file the same again.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Contempt Of Court Police Nasir Same Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures pro ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures protection of minorities communit ..

14 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangemen ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangements

13 minutes ago
 Prince William launches new UK homelessness initia ..

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

13 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involve ..

Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involved in Pedophile Crimes - Report ..

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs imm ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs immediate rainwater draining meas ..

13 minutes ago
 Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

10 minutes ago
US Supreme Court Says State of Louisiana Must Add ..

US Supreme Court Says State of Louisiana Must Add New Majority-Black Voting Dist ..

11 minutes ago
 Strict security measures for cattle markets

Strict security measures for cattle markets

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani int'l civil servant receives highest hon ..

Pakistani int'l civil servant receives highest honor by Lao PDR

24 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns May 9 riots accused cases t ..

Supreme Court adjourns May 9 riots accused cases till Tuesday

11 minutes ago
 2,964 beggars detained in Lahore

2,964 beggars detained in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to facilitate tourists during ..

Commissioner directs to facilitate tourists during Eid vacations

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan