The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt case against IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the contempt of court proceedings against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad pertaining to the arrest of former minister Shireen Mazari.

IGP Islamabad Nasir Akbar submitted his amended reply to the court, which ordered provision of its copy to the petitioner.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for an indefinite time.

During the last hearing, the IHC had expressed dissatisfaction over the IGP's reply and instructed him to file the same again.