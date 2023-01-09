The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing of appeals against acquittal of Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of appeals of federation against the acquittal of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in attacks on the buildings of Parliament and PTV during 2014's sit in

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan was to hear the appeals against acquittal of Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak. The hearing was, however, adjourned as the cause list was canceled due to the non-availability of the bench.

It may be mentioned here that an anti terrorism court had acquitted Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak in aforesaid case.