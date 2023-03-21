UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Imran Khan's Disqualification Case Till March 29

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 08:08 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's disqualification case till March 29

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 29, on a petition seeking disqualification of PTI's chairman Imran Khan for not disclosing his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 29, on a petition seeking disqualification of PTI's chairman Imran Khan for not disclosing his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that in Faisal Vawda case the facts were admitted and then the apology was extended. Justice Farooq remarked that the decision related to the disqualification of Khwaja Asif had also been terminated by the top court.

Justice Farooq asked what would be the effects if a child was not a dependent. What would be the situation if PTI's chief didn't mention his sons' details, he asked.

The court said that if Imran Khan accepted his alleged daughter then still the petition wouldn't be approved as per the law.

He, however, said that the court would view the legal requirement of the affidavit.

The lawyer of the Election Commission of Pakistan said it would take around two days to collect the affidavit of Imran Khan submitted in by-elections to the returning officer.

Petitioner's lawyer Hamid Shah argued that Imran Khan had submitted details about his sons to the ECP in 2018. He had stated that his sons were not his dependents as they were living with their mother. He said that the question was not related to dependency of a kid.

Imran Khan should have come forward by himself when the allegation was leveled against him, Shah said.

Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that his client had given the details of his sons because they had been as his dependents previously. He said that they were admitting their affidavit as there was no ambiguity in it.

The court adjourned hearing of the case after the petitioner's lawyer concluded his arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan March 2018 Islamabad High Court Top Court Nomination Papers Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Ur ..

Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Uranium to Kiev: Yugoslavia Scen ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements Wi ..

Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements With Asian, Latin American State ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo f ..

Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo for 1st Time - Russian Export C ..

4 minutes ago
 US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic S ..

US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Flights Stayed in Estonia ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - P ..

Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Support Chinese Business in Replac ..

Russia Ready to Support Chinese Business in Replacing Enterprises That Left Russ ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.