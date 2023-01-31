The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendment case till April 26

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 26, on a petition challenging the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 26, on a petition challenging the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard the case, filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

Petitioner's lawyer Umair Baloch Advocate requested the court to adjourn the case as the top court was also hearing the identical case.

Justice Kayani remarked that the amendments in the laws had affects as number of references were returned. NAB's Lawyer Muhammad Rafay said that the NAB had not been a respondent in this case.

The court instructed the NAB to submit its comments as well in the case. The court said that the case was already pending with the top court and it must had effects on this petition.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 26.