UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns NAB Amendment Case Till April 26

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 06:16 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendment case till April 26

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 26, on a petition challenging the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 26, on a petition challenging the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard the case, filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

Petitioner's lawyer Umair Baloch Advocate requested the court to adjourn the case as the top court was also hearing the identical case.

Justice Kayani remarked that the amendments in the laws had affects as number of references were returned. NAB's Lawyer Muhammad Rafay said that the NAB had not been a respondent in this case.

The court instructed the NAB to submit its comments as well in the case. The court said that the case was already pending with the top court and it must had effects on this petition.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 26.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau April Islamabad High Court Top Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega to ..

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega tournament for first time?

56 seconds ago
 29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed ..

29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate f ..

Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate for Military Aviation Rearmamen ..

3 minutes ago
 Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governan ..

Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

3 minutes ago
 US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid ..

US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid Unrest - Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.