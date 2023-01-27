UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Paternity Case Against Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:27 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday acceded to the request of Imran Khan's lawyer and adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman for concealing information about his alleged daughter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday acceded to the request of Imran Khan's lawyer and adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman for concealing information about his alleged daughter.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the paternity case filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid against Imran Khan.

At the outset of hearing, Imran's lawyer Salman Akram Raja prayed to the court to adjourn the case. He said he could not meet his client due to his health issues and doctors had also suggested him to do rest.

The court adjourned the case till February 2.

