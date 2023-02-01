The Islamabad High Court (IHC) again serves notice to Nadra on alleged exclusion of Potohari language

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again served notices to the respondents in a case challenging the exclusion of 'pothohari' from the languages list by Nadra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again served notices to the respondents in a case challenging the exclusion of 'pothohari' from the languages list by Nadra.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the petition filed by a citizen Farzand Ali Sarwar through his lawyer Raja Sajjad Ahmed.

The Nadra officials told the court that neither they had received the petition's copy nor the court notices.

The court served the notice again and adjourned the hearing of the case till February 20.

The petition stated that the exclusion of 'pothohari' from the list was a violation of basic human rights. He prayed the court to turn down the notification of Nadra regarding the matter.

