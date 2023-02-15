The Islamabad High Court (IHC) allows Cantonment, LB members to continue work in Peshawar, Wah

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the suspension of Local Body and cantonment members to the extent of Cantonment Boards of Peshawar and Wah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the suspension of Local Body and cantonment members to the extent of Cantonment Boards of Peshawar and Wah.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against the suspension of Local Body and Cantonment elections in KPK and Punjab.

At the outset of hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that neither the elections were conducted nor the schedule was given but the ECP issued notification of suspension. Under what law the ECP had suspended the Local Body representatives, he asked.

The ECP's lawyer prayed the court to first hear the Director General Law.

The court asked the ECP's officials to tell a genuine reason that why the Local Body system was stopped from working. The court said that so far it was suspending the notification to the extent of the petitioners only.

The court asked the ECP's lawyer to satisfy the bench on next hearing regarding its notification The court allowed the members of Cantonments and Local Bodies Wah and Peshawar to continue their work.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 14.