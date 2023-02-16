The Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides to form larger bench regarding future of NAB cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday decided to form a larger bench to decide the future of the references which were returned to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the amendments in laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday decided to form a larger bench to decide the future of the references which were returned to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the amendments in laws.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the petition challenging the NAB Amendment Act.

The chief justice said the matter regarding the future of the returned references would be heard by the larger bench.

He remarked that the court had to view the impacts of the amendments in NAB law. It would decide which reference would be shifted to other courts and which would be quashed.

The chief justice also ordered to club all cases of the same nature for hearing them together. The bench issued instructions to the registrar office to fix the case against the larger bench and adjourned the hearing.