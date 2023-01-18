The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declares appointment of Aamir Nadeem as NCH Registrar illegal

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 07:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday upheld the decision of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) of 2016 of declaring the appointment of Aamir Nadeem Ramay as Registrar of the National Council for Homeopathy (NCH) illegal

IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir rejected the petition of Aamir Nadeem against the ministry's decision and issued orders for the recovery of salaries from him from 2016 to date, and spend the same on the Council's operational activities.

The court noted that the ministry had tried to save the petitioner in its letter dated December 15, 2022 contrary to its letter of 2016, and directed the Secretary NHSRC to submit a report within one month about the alleged connivance of ministry, the Council and the petitioner after investigation.

The ministry in its decision of 2016 had stated that the appointment was made in violation of the rules, but in 2022, it asked the Council to review the case of Aamir Nadeem.

The court observed that it was an admitted fact that the petitioner was an employee of BPS-14 and his appointment as registrar was illegal.

The petitioner, Aamir Nadeem, had been serving as NCH Registrar since 2016 due to a stay order of the court.

