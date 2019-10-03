UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Directs Concerned Parties To Respond In ECP Members' Appointment Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:47 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs concerned parties to respond in ECP members' appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other concerned parties to submit their response on a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against appointment of two ECP members

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other concerned parties to submit their response on a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against appointment of two ECP members.The high court has sent notices to Secretary President, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister and the Ministry of Law to respond to the court.Importantly, the newly-appointed members of the election commission, Khalid Mehmood and Muneer Kakar, have also been sent the notices.

The PML-N counsel Jahangir Jadoon told the court that the appointments of the members were made in clear violation of the Constitution and pleaded the court to nullify the August 22's notification.The counsel pointed out that the Federal government has not fulfilled the constitutional requirements while appointing the ECP members.The court has also directed senior advocates Hamid Khan, Khalid Anwar and Makhdom Ali Khan to support the issue with their legal opinion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan August Islamabad High Court Muslim Government Court

Recent Stories

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

7 minutes ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

7 minutes ago

Mark Coles steps down as national women's team coa ..

7 minutes ago

Coles steps down as Pakistan women's team head coa ..

8 minutes ago

'Accidental Americans' file EU suit against France ..

8 minutes ago

Israel Arrests 13 Palestinian Terrorism Suspects i ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.