The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs concerned parties to respond in ECP members' appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other concerned parties to submit their response on a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against appointment of two ECP members

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other concerned parties to submit their response on a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against appointment of two ECP members.The high court has sent notices to Secretary President, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister and the Ministry of Law to respond to the court.Importantly, the newly-appointed members of the election commission, Khalid Mehmood and Muneer Kakar, have also been sent the notices.

The PML-N counsel Jahangir Jadoon told the court that the appointments of the members were made in clear violation of the Constitution and pleaded the court to nullify the August 22's notification.The counsel pointed out that the Federal government has not fulfilled the constitutional requirements while appointing the ECP members.The court has also directed senior advocates Hamid Khan, Khalid Anwar and Makhdom Ali Khan to support the issue with their legal opinion.