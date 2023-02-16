The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs PTI leader to join investigation in sedition case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar to join the investigation in a sedition case registered against her by the capital police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar to join the investigation in a sedition case registered against her by the capital police.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the petition filed by Shandana Gulzar seeking to quash the first information report (FIR). The petitioner appeared before the court along with her counsel.

During the course of the hearing, Justice Kayani asked the petitioner to first join the investigation process and then the court would view her case.

The case was then adjourned till March 8.