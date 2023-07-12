Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Dismisses Plea Of Police Officer Regarding House Allotment

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 09:58 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses plea of police officer regarding house allotment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the petition of a former SP of Islamabad Police Samiullah challenging cancellation of his house allotment in the capital after his posting to the other city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the petition of a former SP of Islamabad Police Samiullah challenging cancellation of his house allotment in the capital after his posting to the other city.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, remarked that why the police officer was not vacating the house after his transfer to Quetta.

If no one would leave the house after transfers then how their successor would get accommodation here, he asked? The court remarked that an officer could hold the accommodation at the place only where he was posted as per the judgments of high courts. Petitioner's Lawyer Raja Zahid prayed to the court to grant some time to his client to vacant the house.

The court rejected the request and dismissed the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Quetta Police Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international program ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international programme on training government dire ..

41 seconds ago
 German Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Bal ..

German Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

21 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Running Out of Long-Range W ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Running Out of Long-Range Weapons

23 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquart ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev o ..

31 minutes ago
 DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan ..

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

31 minutes ago
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures max ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: ..

31 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last W ..

US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

31 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

36 minutes ago
 Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

36 minutes ago
 Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

36 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Min ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan