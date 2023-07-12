The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses plea of police officer regarding house allotment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the petition of a former SP of Islamabad Police Samiullah challenging cancellation of his house allotment in the capital after his posting to the other city

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, remarked that why the police officer was not vacating the house after his transfer to Quetta.

If no one would leave the house after transfers then how their successor would get accommodation here, he asked? The court remarked that an officer could hold the accommodation at the place only where he was posted as per the judgments of high courts. Petitioner's Lawyer Raja Zahid prayed to the court to grant some time to his client to vacant the house.

The court rejected the request and dismissed the petition.