The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Disposes Of Gill's Appeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 08:25 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of Gill's appeal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the acquittal plea of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case after he withdrew the petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the acquittal plea of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case after he withdrew the petition.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of Gill against the decision of lower court which terminated his acquittal plea previously.

During the hearing, Shahbaz Gill's counsel informed the court that he wanted to withdraw the appeal after which the bench disposed of the case.

