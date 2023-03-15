(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday disposed of a petition after being withdrawn regarding the issuance of CNIC to MQM's founder Leader Altaf Hussain.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by MQM seeking issuance of CNIC to Altaf Hussain.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani said that this court had asked a few simple questions from the petitioner in last hearing.

Whether they were representing the real MQM and whether the resolution was passed by the MQM which was registered with the ECP, he said.

The court noted that the petition was filed by a person who belonged to MQM London, adding that the petitioner had to prove that he belonged to MQM which was registered with ECP.

The lawyer admitted that he belonged to MQM London to this Justice Kayani said that then this case was not maintainable.

The lawyer prayed the court to grant him permission to withdraw the case as he wanted to refile it after attaching relevant documents.

The court subsequently disposed of the case.