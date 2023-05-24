The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of plea against arrest of Jamal Ansari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition against the arrest of PTI's leader Jamal Ansari under 3-MPO and declared the case as beyond the jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition against the arrest of PTI's leader Jamal Ansari under 3-MPO and declared the case as beyond the jurisdiction.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict against the petitioner. Jamal Ansar was produced before the court from Adiala Jail on the directions of the bench.

The court was told that the PTI leader had been arrested under 3-MPO following the order of deputy commissioner Rawalpindi. The court noted that this case didn't fall in its jurisdiction and asked the petitioner to move to the relevant forum for relief.

The petition was subsequently disposed of.

Earlier, the court had ordered to release Ansar to the extent of Islamabad after which the police arrested him again.