The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Extends Akram Durrani's Interim Bail Till January 30

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends Akram Durrani's interim bail till January 30

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of JUI-F leader and former housing minister Akram Durrani in three ongoing inquiries, initiated by NAB against him till January 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of JUI-F leader and former housing minister Akram Durrani in three ongoing inquiries, initiated by NAB against him till January 30.

Two-member bench of IHC, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurengzeb, resumed the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel for Durrani pleaded the court for extension in pre-arrest bail adding that his client had no direct connection with the embezzlement against which the NAB had initiated inquiries.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the NAB prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwan what was the real facts of the case against Durrani to which he responded that income beyond known resources and excessive use of authority cases were against him.

The court questioned whether the NAB investigation was possible without arrest, to which the prosecutor replied that it was possible to investigate without arrest.

Justice Athar also inquired about the assets of Durrani which has so far been mentioned by the Investigation Officer (IO).

The court asked why the NAB wanted to arrest Durrani if he was cooperating, which was responded that illegal allotments matter needed investigation from him.

The court after listening to parties extended the interim bail of Durrani in thematter till January 30 and also directed NAB to submit complete case reportagainst Durrani in the next hearing.

