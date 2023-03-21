The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan till April 6, in 'attempted murder' case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan till April 6, in 'attempted murder' case.

The court also granted one-time exemption from hearing to PTI's chairman on his lawyer's request.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's chairman Imran Khan in FIR regarding an attack on PML-N's leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha after ECP's decision in toshakhana case.

The investigation officer, during the case, informed the court that the PTI's chairman had not joined the investigation process so far. The court instructed defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to coordinate with the prosecution regarding the statement of Imran Khan.

Faisal Chaudhry also prayed the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance which was approved. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 6.