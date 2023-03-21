UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Extends Imran Khan's Interim Bail Till April 6

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 07:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends Imran Khan's interim bail till April 6

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan till April 6, in 'attempted murder' case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan till April 6, in 'attempted murder' case.

The court also granted one-time exemption from hearing to PTI's chairman on his lawyer's request.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's chairman Imran Khan in FIR regarding an attack on PML-N's leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha after ECP's decision in toshakhana case.

The investigation officer, during the case, informed the court that the PTI's chairman had not joined the investigation process so far. The court instructed defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to coordinate with the prosecution regarding the statement of Imran Khan.

Faisal Chaudhry also prayed the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance which was approved. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 6.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan April FIR Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable ex ..

Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable experiences and activities

7 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Was Useful Me ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Was Useful Mechanism But Currently Not Oper ..

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

22 minutes ago
 PC Board reviews ongoing transactions

PC Board reviews ongoing transactions

4 minutes ago
 Ramazan Sasta Bazar to be established in Havelian

Ramazan Sasta Bazar to be established in Havelian

4 minutes ago
 NATO Delivered Over $70Bln of Military Support to ..

NATO Delivered Over $70Bln of Military Support to Ukraine So Far - Stoltenberg

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.