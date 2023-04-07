The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay against PAC recommendations

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay order against the recommendations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the removal of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED)

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

The associate lawyer informed the court that Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) counsel Hafiz S. A Rehman could not attend the proceedings due to his engagements in the Supreme Court, and requested for adjournment.

The court extended its stay and adjourned the case till April 11.