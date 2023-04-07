Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Extends Stay Against PAC Recommendations

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay against PAC recommendations

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay order against the recommendations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the removal of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay order against the recommendations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the removal of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

The associate lawyer informed the court that Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) counsel Hafiz S. A Rehman could not attend the proceedings due to his engagements in the Supreme Court, and requested for adjournment.

The court extended its stay and adjourned the case till April 11.

Related Topics

Supreme Court April Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

7 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

7 minutes ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

10 minutes ago
 IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System ..

IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System to Cope With Earthquakes' Aft ..

10 minutes ago
 Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian ..

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - ..

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - Lebanese Defense Minister Maur ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.