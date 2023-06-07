UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Extends Stay Against Bidding Of Stalls In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 09:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order for two weeks against the bidding of 1807 stalls and tuck-shops and sought comments from Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order for two weeks against the bidding of 1807 stalls and tuck-shops and sought comments from Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case filed by Islamabad's traders' union against the bidding of tuck-shops and stalls at various localities.

President Islamabad Traders' Union Ajmal Baloch appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the bidding of stall and tuck-shops was a violation of the master plan of the Federal capital. The IMC had issued the advertisement for bidding of 1807 stalls in Islamabad. The court sought comments from the respondent within two weeks and adjourned the hearing of the case.

