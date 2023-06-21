The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order till July 17, against the recommendations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for removal of Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal as chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order till July 17, against the recommendations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for removal of Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal as chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Javed Iqbal, the former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, attorney general of Pakistan requested the court to grant some time for arguments against the petition. The court accepted the request and extended its stay order till July 17.

The PAC had recommend to remove the petitioner from the chairmanship of the aforesaid commission which was challenged before the IHC.