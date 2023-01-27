UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Extends Stay On PAC's Recommendations Against Justice (R) Javed Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC's recommendations against Justice (R) Javed Iqbal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended stay order against the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the removal of Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) in Tayyaba Gull harassment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended stay order against the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the removal of Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) in Tayyaba Gull harassment case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases challenging summon of the PAC and its recommendations to remove the petitioner from the post.

The Chief Justice remarked that it had to be viewed that whether such matters fell in the jurisdiction of PAC or not. The petitioner had given references of the verdicts of the top court and claimed that the PAC's jurisdiction was only related to the financial affairs, he said.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that in his opinion, this matter should be sent to the Parliament.

The court said that the PAC had restored the employees of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and the top court had declared that this was not the authority of PAC.

The Chief Justice remarked that the question was that whether the PAC could hear the matter of harassment. If this was so then it could also hear the murder case, he observed.

The Chief Justice further remarked that the Parliament's responsibility was legislation and the courts' job was to interpret the laws. The PAC should have send the matter to relevant forum if it had received any complaint, he said.

The court sought arguments from the lawyer of PAC on next hearing and adjourned the case till February 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Parliament Agriculture Job February Islamabad High Court Post From Top Court

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exc ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exceed AED 8.4 bn

14 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generatio ..

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

4 minutes ago
 Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

4 minutes ago
 Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a ..

Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a star studded Cooking Show

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levi ..

Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levies personnel

48 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns paternity ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns paternity case against Imran Khan

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.