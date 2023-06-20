UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Extends Stay Order In Toshakhana Case

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order in toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till tomorrow on the proceeding of trial court in the toshakhana criminal case against PTI's Chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till tomorrow on the proceeding of trial court in the toshakhana criminal case against PTI's Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case wherein Imran Khan's Lawyer Khawaja Harris continued his arguments.

Petitioner's lawyer gave references of various court orders and said that it was essential to move a complaint within 120 days after such incident.

He said that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was authorized to file the complaint, adding that proper procedure had not been followed in this case.

The lawyer continued his arguments after which the court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that district election commission had lodged a criminal case against Imran Khan in the trial case. The PTI's chairman had challenged the admissibility of the case before the IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan May Criminals Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first ..

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first mission of Payload Hosting In ..

8 minutes ago
 Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukr ..

Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukraine Center in The Hague - Min ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

5 minutes ago
 IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, acad ..

IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, academia linkage

3 minutes ago
 NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore ..

NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore

3 minutes ago
 MNAs praise govt for development-oriented measures ..

MNAs praise govt for development-oriented measures in budget

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.