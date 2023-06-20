The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order in toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till tomorrow on the proceeding of trial court in the toshakhana criminal case against PTI's Chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till tomorrow on the proceeding of trial court in the toshakhana criminal case against PTI's Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case wherein Imran Khan's Lawyer Khawaja Harris continued his arguments.

Petitioner's lawyer gave references of various court orders and said that it was essential to move a complaint within 120 days after such incident.

He said that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was authorized to file the complaint, adding that proper procedure had not been followed in this case.

The lawyer continued his arguments after which the court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that district election commission had lodged a criminal case against Imran Khan in the trial case. The PTI's chairman had challenged the admissibility of the case before the IHC.