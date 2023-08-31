Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Extends Stay Order Against Imaan Mazari's Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order against Imaan Mazari's arrest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order against the arrest of Advocate Imaan Mazari and shifting her to out of the Federal Capital in any case registered after August 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order against the arrest of Advocate Imaan Mazari and shifting her to out of the Federal Capital in any case registered after August 20.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by Imaan Mazari seeking details of cases registered against her across the country.

At the outset of hearing, the officials of Interior Ministry informed the court that one case had been registered against the petitioner in the capital, while the Federal Government could not give directions to the provinces to provide the details in that regard.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that the court had only sought the information. The Assistant Attorney General prayed the court to give some time in that regard as they received the order a bit late.

The petitioner's lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that there was a risk of the arrest of his client if she were released from the Adiala Jail.

The court instructed the Interior Ministry to submit details of cases on Monday and asked the Assistant Attorney General to brief the Secretary Interior in that regard.

The case was then adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Interior Ministry Jail August Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to ..

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to receive international acclaim ..

18 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and fac ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and faculties

19 minutes ago
 KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grieva ..

KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grievances on priority

14 minutes ago
 DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

14 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins train ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins training of DEOs on EMS software

14 minutes ago
 Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. ..

Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. Mahar

14 minutes ago
APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volu ..

APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volume

14 minutes ago
 DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legis ..

DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legislation

34 minutes ago
 ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, ..

ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, professional beggars

20 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee's decline against US Dollar persis ..

Pakistani rupee's decline against US Dollar persists amid economic challenges

40 minutes ago
 Four factories sealed for pollution

Four factories sealed for pollution

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to provide facilities to over ..

Caretaker PM directs to provide facilities to overseas Pakistanis at airports

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan