The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Fixes ICAs About LG Polls For Feb 24

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 07:04 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed February 14 to hear intra-court appeals with regard to local government elections in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed February 14 to hear intra-court appeals with regard to local government elections in the Federal Capital.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz will take up the pleas of the Federal Government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the decision of a single member bench ordering the ECP to hold LG polls in Islamabad on December 31.

