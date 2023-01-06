UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Grants More Time For Girl's Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted more time till January 12 to the Islamabad police for recovery of a girl who went missing from an area of Khana police station

Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case wherein the inspector general of police appeared before the court. During the hearing, the court expressed annoyance over the late appearance of the state council and said that it would impose a fine if this was done again.

The IGP adopted the stance that this case had also some social aspects but it was not appropriate to say this at his level. The court remarked that it was not a question whether the girl has terms with anybody instead the matter was her location in the country.

The court noted that the girl's will had no importance as she was currently under age.

The IGP said that as per the investigation the girl had gone with her own will with the accused who was in Karachi at this time. She didn't carry her mobile from her home but a man named Abdul Qayyum get her a new sim which was also closed this time. There was the possibility that the girl must be with him.

The IGP said that the police had reached close to the accused last night but he escaped. The case investigation officer was still in Karachi for the arrest of main accused.

He prayed the court to grant more time in this regard. The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing till January 12.

