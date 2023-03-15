The Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants protective bail to Aamer Kiani

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted a ten-day protective bail to PTI's leader and former lawmaker Aamer Mehmood Kiani, and stopped the anti-corruption from arresting him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted a ten-day protective bail to PTI's leader and former lawmaker Aamer Mehmood Kiani, and stopped the anti-corruption from arresting him.

The court also instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for the relief within the said time.

The petitioner's lawyer Ali Bokhari adopted the stance that the FIR register against his client was based on dishonesty.

He prayed the court to grant his client a protective bail so he could appear before the relevant court.

It may be mentioned here that the Rawalpindi Anti-Corruption had registered an FIR against Aamer Mehmood Kiani regarding the corrupt practices.

