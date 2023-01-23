(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted time to Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination till February 8, in a plea seeking permission to import the medical equipment.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by health care devices association regarding the matter.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that there was a chance of shortage of medical equipment due to non-import.

Additional Secretary health ministry adopted the stance that a summary had been moved to the cabinet regarding the permission of import of medical devices. He prayed the court to grant time so that the matter could be discussed in the cabinet.

The court accepted the request of the ministry and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.