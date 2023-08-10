The Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants time to IGP for answer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad for comments in a petition seeking removal of Dr. Shireen Mazari's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case moved by former Federal minister Shireen Mazari.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of the IGP, Advocate Fahad Ali prayed to the court to grant one week time for submission of comments in the said case.

The court instructed the lawyer to submit the comments till next week and adjourned further hearing of the case.