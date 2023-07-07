Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Instructs For Recovery Of Ali Nawaz's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the authorities to ensure recovery of missing a citizen Umar Nawaz Awan, the brother of PTI's leader Ali Nawaz Awan, within three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the authorities to ensure recovery of missing a citizen Umar Nawaz Awan, the brother of PTI's leader Ali Nawaz Awan, within three days.

The court instructed the Chief Commissioner ICT and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear before court in personal if the missing person was not recovered within the said time.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the matter where in the police officials also appeared before the bench.

The wife of the missing citizen shared the evidences regarding the lifting Umar Nawaz with the police officials in USB.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Jahangiri expressed annoyance with the police and said that the Safe City Cameras' system should be closed down if it was not helpful in such matters.

The court noted that the family members of the citizen did not even know whether the victim alive or not.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan said that the two vehicles had chased the victim and lifted him before his wife and four daughter, but the police expressing anonymous about the incident.

The police officials submitted the report and adopted the stance that it had not arrested the said citizen while the officials of deputy commissioner office also stated that no orders were issued regarding the arrest of him.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vehicles Wife Islamabad High Court Family Court

Recent Stories

'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts ..

'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts export of mangoes in jeopardy ..

1 minute ago
 Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Ra ..

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Rauf’s reception tonight

15 minutes ago
 Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

26 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

26 minutes ago
 35 traffic wardens transferred to Lahore

35 traffic wardens transferred to Lahore

3 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

26 minutes ago
KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

24 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

24 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

24 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

27 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan