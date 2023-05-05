UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Instructs ICT Admin To Decide PTI's Rally Application Under Law

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs ICT admin to decide PTI's rally application under law

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday instructed the district administration to entertain PTI's application as per law regarding permission to hold a rally in federal capital tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday instructed the district administration to entertain PTI's application as per law regarding permission to hold a rally in Federal capital tomorrow.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a rally in federal capital.

Lawyer Ateeq ur Rehman prayed the court to issue instructions to the district administration to provide security to the rally.

He said that deputy commissioner office had refused to grant NOC for the rally.

The court instructed the city administration to view application under the law.

