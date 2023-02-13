UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Notices In Sheikh Rasheed's Bail Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:52 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in Sheikh Rasheed's bail case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a post-arrest bail petition of Awami Muslim League's (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a post-arrest bail petition of Awami Muslim League's (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of the IHC heard the bail plea of Sheikh Rasheed. Earlier, a lower court had dismissed his bail petition.

Petitioner's lawyer Salman Akram Raja prayed to the court to approve the bail of his client as he was an old man. He also requested the court to fix the next hearing at an early date.

The court issued notices to the respondents and sought their answers till February 16.

The Aabpara Police of Islamabad had arrested Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed after registering a first information report against him for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to murder PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

