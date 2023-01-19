(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking formation of Islamabad's own legislative assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written order regarding hearing on a petition seeking formation of Islamabad's own legislative assembly.

In a two pages written order issued by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, the court said that the petitioner had prayed the court to issuance of directions to the Federal government to initiate legislative process where the status of Islamabad could be declared as independent to the extent of legislative assembly.

The court said that questions raised by the petitioner needed consideration due to which notices were being served to attorney general of Pakistan for assistance in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the petition was moved by Barrister S. M. Yawar Gardezi regarding the matter.