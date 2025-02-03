The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Revises Judges' Seniority List
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday revised the judges’ seniority list after the addition of three new justices
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday revised the judges' seniority list after the addition of three new justices.
The registrar office has issued the notification on the direction of IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. As per the list, Mr. Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar has become Senior Pusine Judge.
Similarly, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayni on second number in the seniority list while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb third and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is on forth position.
Likewise, Justice Babar Sattar on fifth, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan sixth, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir seventh,
Justice Ms. Saman Rafat Imtiaz eighth, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro ninth, Additional Judge Justice Muhammad Azam Khan 10th, Additional Judge Justice Muhammad Asif 11th and Additional Judge Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas is on 12th position.
It may be mentioned here that Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogra, Justice Khadim Hussain and Justice Muhammad Asif were recently transferred to IHC.
