The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against removal of MCI director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored Shakeel Arshad, Director Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, on his post till further orders.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition filed by Shakeel Arshad challenging his removal as MCI director.

The court served notices to respondents for answers besides issuing a stay order against the removal of Shakeel Arshad.

It may be mentioned here that Shakeel Arshad was removed from his post on corruption charges on the orders of deputy commissioner Islamabad.