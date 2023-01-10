UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Stay Against Removal Of MCI Director

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against removal of MCI director

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored Shakeel Arshad, Director Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, on his post till further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored Shakeel Arshad, Director Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, on his post till further orders.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition filed by Shakeel Arshad challenging his removal as MCI director.

The court served notices to respondents for answers besides issuing a stay order against the removal of Shakeel Arshad.

It may be mentioned here that Shakeel Arshad was removed from his post on corruption charges on the orders of deputy commissioner Islamabad.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Shakeel May Islamabad High Court Post From Court

Recent Stories

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Bela ..

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend it ..

NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself

1 minute ago
 Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT ..

Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT Developer OpenAI - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-T ..

Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-Time High of 6.521Mln TEU in 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports club ..

Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports clubs budget for 2023

35 minutes ago
 US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Aga ..

US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Against Biden Administration - Re ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.