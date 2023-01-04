The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in LG case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order on the appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in local body elections case

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order regarding the hearing on the appeals against the verdict of single member bench.

The court granted permission to ECP for submission of extra documents related to the court and also served notices to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and Jamat e Islami (JI).

The court said that the petitioner had adopted the stance that it was not possible to implement the decision of single member bench. The ECP had expressed willingness to conduct LG elections on new date against 101 union councils. It was of the view that there would be affects on the elections if the law was changed during the process.

The court said that there was need of further debate on the stance of petitioners. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 9.