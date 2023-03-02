The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orders regarding suspension of by-polls

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding the suspension of by-polls process against three seats of National Assembly in the Federal capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written orders against the petition filed by PTI's leader Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khuram Nawaz challenging the acceptance of their resignations.

The order said that as per the petitioners' lawyer, two identical petitions were already pending with the Lahore High Court (LHC). The lawyer stated that it was compulsory to summon the lawmakers to verify their resignations but the NA speaker had not summoned the petitioners in this regard.

The court sought written comments from respondents against the petitions and adjourned the case till March 28.