UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Orders Regarding Suspension Of By-polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orders regarding suspension of by-polls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding the suspension of by-polls process against three seats of National Assembly in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding the suspension of by-polls process against three seats of National Assembly in the Federal capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written orders against the petition filed by PTI's leader Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khuram Nawaz challenging the acceptance of their resignations.

The order said that as per the petitioners' lawyer, two identical petitions were already pending with the Lahore High Court (LHC). The lawyer stated that it was compulsory to summon the lawmakers to verify their resignations but the NA speaker had not summoned the petitioners in this regard.

The court sought written comments from respondents against the petitions and adjourned the case till March 28.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Asad Umar March Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

15 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

20 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

20 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

20 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.