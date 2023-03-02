UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Order Regarding Imran's Bail In 'attempted Murder' Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order regarding Imran's bail in 'attempted murder' case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written order regarding the interim bail of PTI chief Imran Khan in 'attempted murder' case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written order regarding the interim bail of PTI chief Imran Khan in 'attempted murder' case.

The order said that the court had accepted the interim bail of Imran Khan till March 9 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

It further said the PTI chairman would be bound to join the investigation process and appear before the court.

The court also served notices to the respondents in the bail case of Imran Khan. It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered an FIR on a complaint of PML-N's leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

Related Topics

Murder Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz March May FIR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

17 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

22 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

22 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.