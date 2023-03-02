(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written order regarding the interim bail of PTI chief Imran Khan in 'attempted murder' case.

The order said that the court had accepted the interim bail of Imran Khan till March 9 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

It further said the PTI chairman would be bound to join the investigation process and appear before the court.

The court also served notices to the respondents in the bail case of Imran Khan. It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered an FIR on a complaint of PML-N's leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.